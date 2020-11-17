Holiday scam is making the rounds on Facebook

The “Secret Sister” gift exchange is a pyramid scheme scam that is once again making the rounds on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and more. The concept promises participants up to 36 gifts, in exchange for sending one gift of $10. When signing up, the organizer will ask personal information such as a mailing address or an email and with just a few pieces of information, “cyber thieves could expose you to future scams or commit identity theft,” according to the Better Business Bureau.