Gusty breezes usher in coldest air of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today, but as a dry, reinforcing cold front crossed the area, gusty winds will kick up and hold our temps back to the seasonal low 60s this afternoon – even cooler 40s and 50s in the mountains and foothills.
Lows tonight will fall back into the 20s for most, though the Charlotte area probably bottoms out near 30°.
Behind the cold front, we’ll knock our temperatures back to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday before a nice rebound kicks in on Friday sending highs back into the mid to upper 60s.
There will probably be a few more clouds around over the weekend, but the rain chance will remain very low and afternoon temperatures will continue the late-week warming trend, heading into the pleasant lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for a shower may arrive on Monday or Tuesday, but nothing serious is in the forecast at this point.
Hurricane Iota was a major storm at landfall last night in eastern Nicaragua – packing 155 mph winds – but has now weakened to a minimal hurricane as it barrels across Nicaragua and Honduras today.
Iota made landfall on the heels of Eta, which was also a category four storm and it hit only 15 miles to the north and less than two weeks ago! Iota will move through the region at a much quicker pace, but still bring devastating flash floods as 30 inches of rain - or more – is in the forecast. This storm is not expected to impact the US in any way.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
-Meteorologist Al Conklin
