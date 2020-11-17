Four staff members test positive at new school bus transportation center in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four staff members from the new school bus transportation center have tested positive for coronavirus, Union County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday. The new center is located off of Goldmine Road.
News of the four positive cases comes after three students at Union County’s Wesley Chapel Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The elementary school decided to move to a full remote learning until after Thanksgiving Break after the three students tested positive as several students and staff were exposed.
Recently, a longtime Union County Public Schools employee died following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Melissa Bowman worked for the school system for 20 years. She was an active part of Poplin Elementary School, where she worked as a data manager for the last 11 years. During her time there, she was also a crossing guard.
Union County Public Schools put out the following statement: “Union County Public Schools extends its sincerest condolences to the Bowman family. Mrs. Melissa Bowman worked in UCPS for 20 years and was a data manager at Poplin Elementary for 11 years. She will truly be missed by her school family. Counselors will be available on Monday and throughout the week for students and staff who need support during this difficult time.”
