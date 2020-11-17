Former Salisbury High teacher charged with taking indecent liberties

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jason Carpintero, who describes himself on social media as a “preacher, teacher, Christian Life advisor,” has been charged with a sex offense by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Carpintero was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say the alleged victim is not a student.
According to the arrest warrant, Carpintero “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of (alleged victim), who was under the age of 16 years at the time.”
Carpentiro is being held under a bond of $250,000.
Carpintero, 51, is listed as a teacher in the Exceptional Children’s Department at Salisbury High School, but officials with Rowan-Salisbury Schools say Carpintero has resigned.
