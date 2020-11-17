Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of NC-based Army soldier

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt (Source: CNN Newsource)
By AP | November 17, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 7:16 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a North Carolina-based soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Dallas Garza was among five soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The order took effect on Monday and will remain in effect until sunset on Friday.

Garza deployed to Egypt in January as part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers.

He previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

