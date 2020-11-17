Chilly tonight! Below average highs tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front has been on the move through the Carolinas today.
That is what brought the breeze you probably noticed.
The winds will die down tonight. Lows will fall to around freezing. The average low is 39 degrees.
The rest of the day tomorrow will stay pretty chilly. Highs will range in the mid-50s.
The coldest night will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will fall to the mid-20s. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s.
After that, we will start another warming trend. Highs will return to the upper 60s on Friday and we will spend the weekend in the low 70s.
Rain will likely stay away all week and through the weekend.
The next chance for rain will come early next week when another cold front moves in.
It will bring about a 30% chance for showers on Monday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.