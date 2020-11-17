Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Tenn. boy

#TNAMBERAlert: New information and growing concern about the well-being of Jordan Gorman has us now issuing a statewide AMBER Alert.



He's 4', 75 lbs. with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing jeans and a grey, short-sleeved tee-shirt with red stripes.



1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/2fzTK80t49