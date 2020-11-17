Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Tenn. boy

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a missing nine-year-old boy from Cheatham County.
Jordan Allen Gorman was reported missing by on Sunday, November 15 after he left his Ashland City home around 11:30 a.m.
The TBI said new information and a growing concern about the well-being of Gorman was the reason the agency issued a statewide Amber Alert.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said local, state and federal investigators and trackers searched dangerous terrain non-stop since Sunday afternoon, but they have found no trace of Gorman.
The search area is northwest of Nashville and south of Clarksville, Tenn.
The sheriff and TBI are asking residents in the county and nearby counties to search their property, check any out-buildings, crawlspaces and game cameras for signs of the boy.
Volunteers have not been requested in the search at this time, but officials ask those wanting to help to be on standby.
Gorman is described as four-feet tall, weighing 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a grey, short-sleeved tee-shirt with red stripes.
Anyone with information on Gorman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.
