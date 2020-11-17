Alexander Co road damage from flooding expected to cost millions as assessment continues

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is still trying to assess road damage in Alexander County after tragic flooding last week took five lives there.
Sixteen roads remain closed and some could stay shut down for many months to come, said Sheriff Chris Bowman.
His deputies as well as emergency medical crews have asked state officials what the prognosis is for getting things fixed and Bowman says while no one can say, just yet, his impression was it would be a while.
“Many months or even years to bring everything back to normal,” Bowman said.
He said the damage will affect emergency response time in many sections of the county.
Some washouts could be fixed quickly but issues such as the Cheatham Ford bridge over the South Yadkin River will require major repairs, he thinks.
A section of the bridge collapsed into the river on Thursday.
Supports for another section appear to be compromised as well. NCDOT hopes to have assessments done by the end of the week and begin drawing up plans as to what needs to be done and when it might be.
In the meantime, detours have been set up. In some cases, it includes dirt roads that are not used to handling the increased volume of traffic.
“It’s a bad situation,” said one driver.
