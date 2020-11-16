WBTV Family Recipe’s: A southern twist on an Italian dish

By Callie Presley | November 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 3:40 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting a new segment today called WBTV’s Family Recipe. For 10 days, someone from WBTV will join us in the kitchen to share a favorite family dish! Chef John Carter joined us on QC Morning to show us how to make chicken cacciatore with a southern twist! We’re sharing the recipe with you so that you can try it at home!

Chicken Cacciatore:

  • Enough chicken pieces to feed four
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Teaspoon parsley
  • 2 Teaspoons basil
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped onions
  • 1 Can tomato sauce
  • 2 Cups of water

Instructions:

  • Brown chicken slightly in oil and butter
  • Remove from pan
  • In drippings, saute parsley and basil leaves and chopped onions
  • Pour in one can of tomato sauce and add 2 cups of water
  • Put chicken back in pan
  • Simmer 45 minutes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pour over white rice for a delicious meal!

