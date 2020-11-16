WBTV Family Recipe’s: A southern twist on an Italian dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting a new segment today called WBTV’s Family Recipe. For 10 days, someone from WBTV will join us in the kitchen to share a favorite family dish! Chef John Carter joined us on QC Morning to show us how to make chicken cacciatore with a southern twist! We’re sharing the recipe with you so that you can try it at home!
Chicken Cacciatore:
- Enough chicken pieces to feed four
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Teaspoon parsley
- 2 Teaspoons basil
- 1 Tablespoon chopped onions
- 1 Can tomato sauce
- 2 Cups of water
Instructions:
- Brown chicken slightly in oil and butter
- Remove from pan
- In drippings, saute parsley and basil leaves and chopped onions
- Pour in one can of tomato sauce and add 2 cups of water
- Put chicken back in pan
- Simmer 45 minutes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pour over white rice for a delicious meal!
