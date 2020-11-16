Walmart to again reduce number of customers in stores

NEW YORK (CBS News) - Walmart took action over the weekend to return to keeping count of the number of customers shopping in its stores at one time.
America’s largest retailer began capping the number of its customers to about 20% of a store’s capacity back in April. But it appeared that limit slowly relaxed because over a period of time, the chain had stopped physically counting the customers, CBS News reported.
Late last week, CNN reported that most Walmart stores and neighborhood markets were extending their hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. In a tweet, it explained the longer hours are meant to spread out the shopping day and avoid congestion.
But stores with reduced hours were expected to maintain those schedules.
Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.