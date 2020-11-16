VIDEO: Charlotte firefighters save man stranded on bike, clinging to tree in floodwaters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As heavy rain set off major flooding in Charlotte last Thursday, firefighters rescued a man who was stranded on a bike in the water and clinging to a tree.
WBTV obtained exclusive video of the incident that happened on Sardis Road and Holly Lane.
A man was stranded on a bike in rushing water and clinging to tree. The video shows firefighters pull the man in a boat to save him.
The second half of the video shows firefighters coming ashore with the man they saved.
Charlotte Fire Department officials say they had over 445 calls that day and helped over 170 people. Crews were part of 16 flood rescues on the day.
Rescuers involved in this rescue were from Engine 19, Engine 14, Ladder 3, Rescue 11, Engine 39.
On Nov. 12, heavy rainfall across the WBTV viewing area caused major flooding that led to evacuations, water rescues and school closings throughout the morning.
The flooding caused very dangerous conditions for both drivers and homeowners in many areas. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings were issued for counties across both North and South Carolina.
