Very quiet weather this week, except the tropics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A series of high-pressure systems are forecast to dominate our weather pattern all week long, leading to lots of sunshine and rain-free weather right through Friday, if not into the weekend.
As for temperatures, we’ll run quite cool, in fact, below the mid-November average, both by day and night, through the midweek period.
Compared to the sticky lower 70s that dominated Sunday, afternoon readings today and Tuesday will only get back to the seasonal low to mid 60s and lows tonight will fall back into the 30s. A reinforcing cold front will drop through the region – dry – Tuesday, knocking our temperatures back to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday before a nice rebound kicks in on Friday sending highs back into the mid to upper 60s.
There will probably be a few more clouds around over the weekend, but the rain chance will remain very low and afternoon temperatures will continue the late-week warming trend, heading into the pleasant lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Major Hurricane Iota – packing 145 mph winds - is barreling toward Nicaragua and Honduras and is expected to make landfall tonight. This is coming on the heels of Eta, which was also a category four storm and it hit less than two weeks ago in the very same area! Iota will move through the region at a much quicker pace, but still bring devastating flash floods as 30 inches of rain - or more – is in the forecast.
This storm is not expected to impact the US in any way.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
