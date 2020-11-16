Very quiet weather this week, except the tropics

Major Hurricane Iota – packing 145 mph winds - is barreling toward Nicaragua and Honduras and is expected to make landfall tonight. This is coming on the heels of Eta, which was also a category four storm and it hit less than two weeks ago in the very same area! Iota will move through the region at a much quicker pace, but still bring devastating flash floods as 30 inches of rain - or more – is in the forecast.