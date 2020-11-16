Union County elementary school returns to remote learning after three students test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County elementary school is moving to full remote learning until after Thanksgiving Break after three students tested positive for COVID-19.
Union County Public Schools say three students at Wesley Chapel Elementary School tested positive for the virus, and because of that, several students and staff have been exposed.
School officials say all students and staff at the elementary school will work remotely until the school reopens on Nov. 30.
Health officials are working with the school to find close contacts of those students who tested positive.
The district says it is following cleaning protocols and “will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”
