UNC Charlotte postpones football game vs. Marshall; fifth time 49ers had game called off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte will have another weekend without football.
The 49ers postponed Saturday’s game at Marshall because of coronavirus cases.
Charlotte hasn’t played since its 53019 loss at Duke on Oct. 31. It has had its past two games either postponed or canceled.
This weekend’s postponement makes it five times that Charlotte’s football game has either been postponed or canceled this season.
Marshall (7-0) is ranked 16th in the nation.
Charlotte athletics officials say the reason for the postponement was COVID-19 testing within the 49ers program.
“We were really looking forward to this game. Marshall has a tremendous team and it was a big opportunity to compete against them,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We’ve been on both sides of these postponements, and either way, it’s incredibly disappointing. We will use this week to get healthy and wish Marshall the best this season.”
The 49ers will work with Conference USA and Marshall to explore the possibility of rescheduling the game.
