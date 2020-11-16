Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old missing N.C. man with cognitive issue

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Malcom Wayne Crawford, 83, was last seen on Kingsbridge Road in Kernersville. This is just east of Winston-Salem.
Crawford is described as a white man, 5′ 10″ tall and 174 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue/green eyes. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a dark grey shirt, black socks, brown slippers and a blue beanie.
He may be in a white 2000 Toyota Camry with N.C. plate number WSM-8733.
Anyone who sees Crawford or has information on his whereabouts should call M. Marso with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.