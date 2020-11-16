Rowan Public Library offers “Cards for a Cause” kits to patrons

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Now in its fifth year, Rowan Public Library’s annual “Cards for a Cause” campaign has returned for the 2020 holiday season.
“Cards for a Cause” collects holiday cards that are then delivered to active service members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This year, each RPL branch – RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), and RPL South (China Grove) – are offering Take Away kits so that patrons have the materials to create their cards. Patrons can also specify where their cards are delivered: to current service members in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, or National Guard, or to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center.
Once patrons have assembled their kits, which contain cards, envelopes, and stickers, the completed cards can be returned to any branch via Curbside Service or inside at any service desk. The campaign began in October, and kits will be available until Dec. 10 while supplies last.
There are different submission deadlines during the campaign to accommodate international and Stateside deliveries. Cards returned by Nov. 3 will be delivered internationally to active service members or to veterans at the VAMC and those returned by Dec. 1 will go to those serving Stateside or to veterans at the VAMC. Cards returned by Dec. 15 will be delivered only to the VAMC.
“Cards for a Cause kits are wonderful projects for scouts, churches, nursing homes, schools, YMCA, day camp programs, preschool programs and anyone looking for a fun community service project,” said Tammie Foster, Children’s Associate and program coordinator.
In past years, submitted cards have made their way as far as Afghanistan. “The cards make an impact,” said Foster, who has spoken with numerous recruiting officers about how much their service members appreciate receiving the cards. “It especially means a lot to those who don’t get any mail.”
“This year more than ever these cards may be a big encouragement to recipients – there are so many people who have had little or no contact with others due to the pandemic,” said Foster.
She encourages participants to write a brief line of appreciation or greeting and to sign their cards but asks that they not give full names or address. All types of card decorations are encouraged – from children’s crayon drawings to artistic sketches to commercial prints and stickers. “We’ve received all types of cards over the years,” said Foster. “All kinds are well received.”
“Cards for a Cause” began in 2015 and collected approximately 230 cards for active service members of the United States Armed Forces. In 2016, more than 800 were collected, and cards were also submitted specifically for veterans, so in 2017, the campaign expanded to add the VAMC as a delivery designation and collected over 1,300 cards. 2018 saw 1,400 collected and 2019 more than 2,000. “This year, I’d like to see the campaign hit 3,000,” said Foster.
For more information about how to participate, contact Tammie at Tammie.Foster@rowancountync.gov.
