Rowan Public Library offers “Cards for a Cause” kits to patrons

“Cards for a Cause” collects holiday cards that are then delivered to active service members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This year, each RPL branch – RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), and RPL South (China Grove) – are offering Take Away kits so that patrons have the materials to create their cards. Patrons can also specify where their cards are delivered: to current service members in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, or National Guard, or to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center.