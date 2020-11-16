Queen’s University plans for return of students, staff next semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queen’s University of Charlotte released plans for the return of students and staff.
“We are excited for our community to reunite in person next semester!” Queen’s University officials tweeted Monday.
The blueprint, made in collaboration with Novant Health, laid out plans to return safely to campus in the spring.
"While we are excited for our community to reunite in person, we are also dedicated to making adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff amid the COVID-19 threat, university officials said.
Students and employees will need to be tested for COVID-19 before returning in the spring and everyone on campus will be required to wear a face mask while on campus.
Below are Queen’s University’s “top 9 things to know” about returning to campus:
- Community covenant: We are in this together. To demonstrate our commitment to keep ourselves and each other healthy, all students and employees will sign a community covenant. This is a promise to adhere to expectations prior to arrival, while on campus, and ongoing COVID-19 mitigation strategies. It will ask for everyone’s commitment to universal use of face masks, daily symptom checks, health trainings, testing upon arrival or return to campus; and to participate in ongoing COVID-19 mitigation measures like survey testing and contact tracing. We are better and stronger if we all actively participate in the safety measures outlined in this plan. Sign the community covenant now.
- Universal use of face masks: Everyone on campus should properly wear a face mask while on campus, including outside of buildings and inside buildings unless in private residence hall rooms and offices. Masks should be properly worn in your room or office when someone else is present.
- Testing: Students and employees will need to be tested for COVID-19 before the start of the spring semester. We will schedule specific days for testing to be conducted on campus. Details will be provided. Once on campus, there will be weekly survey testing based on stratified random samples of students, faculty, and staff to monitor for the presence of COVID-19 on campus and to reduce the possibility of an outbreak.
- Daily online symptom check: All students and campus employees will be required to complete a daily online symptom and temperature check prior to arriving on campus or leaving their dorm room each day. A testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine policy will also be in place to protect our campus community.
- Classroom adaptations: Our commitment to academic excellence has not changed, and we have developed course selections with flexibility in mind – in-person or hybrid when occupancy and physical distancing guidelines can be achieved, or online if they cannot. All academic support services will be available, both online and in-person where physical distancing protocols can be maintained. Classrooms, labs, and lecture halls will be marked with reduced capacities and seating will be adjusted accordingly.
- Common area protocols: All campus areas, including residence halls, dining, facilities, and classrooms will be operating under reduced density and physical distancing guidelines, and in addition to cleanings by campus services, we will provide sanitizing wipes for individuals to clean their desks/tables before and after use. Properly worn masks are required in all indoor and outdoor common areas.
- SlowCOVIDNC: You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by downloading the SlowCOVIDNC Exposure Notification app. Once you enable your Bluetooth and Exposure Notification settings, SlowCOVIDNC will notify you if you have been in close contact with someone who has shared a positive COVID-19 test result in the app. Use of the SlowCOVIDNC app is essential to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community.
- Pre-arrival shelter-in-place: Queens asks that all students returning for in-person learning (both on-campus and commuter students) begin return-to-campus preparations two weeks ahead of their planned arrival to Queens. During that 14-day period, students should shelter-in-place: stay in a single location, check and report symptoms daily using the daily symptom checker, and separate from others. We understand students will interact with household members who are going to work, school and other errands, but they should maintain physical distance and wear a face covering whenever possible.
- Flu vaccination: Queens Re-Opening Task Force strongly advises every student and employee to get a current flu shot before coming to campus. According to the CDC: “It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 is more important than ever.” In addition, flu vaccines reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death and a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of COVID-19 patients.
Queen’s says the university formed a COVID-19 response team of seven campus leaders. The group can reached at covidsafe@queens.edu.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.