Officials looking for missing, runaway teenager from Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a missing, runaway teenager from Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing 15-year-old boy.
Deputies were sent to a home on Hudson White Trail in Lincolnton on Nov. 15 in reference a runaway juvenile.
The grandmother told officers she checked on the boy around 1 a.m. and noticed the screen on the window had been taken out and he was missing.
She reported the incident around 8 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Detective Justin Link said the last time the teen was seen was on Nov. 14.
Isaiah Richardson, 15, is described as a black male, 5′4″ tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
