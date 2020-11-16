No significant injury to the knee of Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The results from Teddy Bridgewater’s MRI are in and there is no significant injury to the right knee that he hurt in yesterday’s loss to Tampa Bay. So a bit of good news on that front.
His status for this week’s contest against Detroit is still unknown. It is still up in the air if he will even practice.
“I’m hopeful that Teddy will practice on Wednesday,” said Coach Matt Rhule. “We’ll just take it day by day and see if he can practice on Wednesday. We will give him tomorrow (Tuesday off) and we’ll see how he looks Wednesday. We’ll see what he can do and see if he can go this week.”
If Teddy can’t go, then Will Grier and PJ Walker will battle it out this week at practice to determine who will be the starter against the Lions.
Walker served as the back up quarterback in yesterday’s game against Tampa and was 2 of 4 passing for 12 yards when Bridgewater left the game with the knee injury.
Grier was a 3rd round draft pick for Carolina in 2019 and played in 2 games last season as a rookie.
“To me, both guys have worked very hard and deserve a chance to practice so we’ll let them practice it out and see who deserves the right to go,” said coach. “I’m really pleased with Will and PJ thus far this year so I have confidence in both those guys.”
Whoever plays QB on Sunday will have to get this offense going as the Panthers only picked up 187 yard against Tampa and for the 6th time in 10 games this year, did not score a single point in the 3rd quarter.
