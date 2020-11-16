48 more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students, staff test positive for COVID-19, no clusters reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools updated its new COVID-19 metrics.
The district says 18 more students and 30 more staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
That’s seven more student cases and an additional staff case than last week.
School officials say the district continues to “sit in the red” when evaluating the COVID-19 case rate.
CMS reports there are at least 54 schools in the district that has at least one COVID-19 positive case within the last 14 days.
Sixteen schools in CMS have two or more positive COVID-19 cases, according to the district.
Officials say the two or more cases at the 16 schools are not related cases, which is important because if those cases were connected, that would indicate the virus is spreading through the school.
The district does not have any coronavirus clusters.
CMS is in the yellow zone in staffing in all of their areas, which includes child nutrition, transportation and nurses). The only area of staffing where the district is in the green zone is the custodial staff.
Patrick Smith, Assistant Superintendent for Communications at CMS, talked about the importance of families following the guidelines so they can stay on track with safe returns to in-person learning.
“We all have a part to play in making sure we reopen and serve our students for in-person learning, and that is to follow the guidelines and wear face coverings and wash our hands and maintain distance wherever we can,” Smith said.
