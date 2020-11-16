Monday kicks off cool, quiet week in weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The persistence of cool, dry high pressure across the eastern U.S. will lead to calm conditions through the remainder of the week ahead across the WBTV viewing area.
High temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-60s under sunny skies this afternoon. Lows will descend to the mid-30s overnight under clear skies.
Another cold front will break through the area Tuesday, but the front shouldn’t bring any rain to the Carolinas.
Afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 60s. But, the onset of even colder air behind the front will allow overnight lows to fall near or below freezing by Wednesday morning.
While sunshine will dominant the forecast through the week, it won’t offset the chilly air Wednesday as highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 60s and lower 70s during the latter half of the workweek and upcoming weekend.
In the Tropics, Iota, a category 5 hurricane, is closing in Central America Caribbean Coast - a region still reeling from Hurricane Eta’s disastrous landfall just two weeks ago.
Iota is expected to remain a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches the coast of Nicaragua tonight. Extreme winds and a life-threatening storm surge are expected along portions of the coast of northeastern Nicaragua, where a hurricane warning is in effect.
Currently, Iota is on forecast track to continue its westward track through this week, therefore, the hurricane shouldn’t have any direct impact on the U.S.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
