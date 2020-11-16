’Miracle baby’ Chancellor Lee Adams celebrates 21st birthday

“I think he got that naturally, as I think back on that horrific night, how Sharica fought for her life and for the life of chancellor, she was mostly concerned about saving her baby. And when I think of the determination and just the pure courage that it took for her to make the phone calls and to stay on the line, you know, I’m so grateful that she was strong enough to do that. And we’re grateful to God that it all turned out in our favor.”