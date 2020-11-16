‘It’s still not a real feeling': Alexander County man wins $1 million lottery prize

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County man, like every lottery ticket holder, didn’t think in a million years that he would win a big reward.
Jonathan Hayes, from Taylorsville, scratched off his Holiday County scratch-off ticket to find that he had won $1 million.
Hayes, who owns a landscaping company, purchased his winning ticket at the R Shoppe on N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville on Thursday.
“I stopped at the store, grabbed a ticket,” Hayes said. “Came home, had a sandwich, and I scratched it off then I fell out of my chair!”
Hayes said he plans on using his winnings for his daughter’s education.
“We’re just going to invest it primarily in my daughter’s education,” said Hayes. “Make sure that’s something that she won’t have to worry about so that she can come out of college debt-free, hopefully.”
Hayes said his daughter will only turn 9 years old in January.
“When I came out of school, my parents helped me with my education,” Hayes said. “But I still had college debt and stuff to pay when I got out of school. It’s just a comforting feeling to know that this is going to take a burden off of her.”
Hayes claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
He had the choice of taking an annuity with 20 payments of $50,000 or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, walked away with $424,506.
“I never in a million years thought that we would win a million dollars,” Hayes said. “It’s still not a real feeling.”
The $20 game launched this month with three $1 million top prizes and two $100,000 prizes. One $1 million and two $100,000 prizes remain.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.
