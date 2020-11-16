Iota is a category 5 and heading for Nicaragua

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than two weeks after a visit from Hurricane Eta, a category 4 hurricane, the people of Nicaragua are again bracing for a potentially catastrophic hurricane. Sustained winds are at 160mph. It is moving west at 9mph.
The storm is set to make landfall tonight and then dissipate quickly as it moves over land Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles and tropical storm-force winds extend out 175 miles.
The coast of Nicaragua is already picking up tropical storm-force winds and the life-threatening eye wall will move onshore tonight. Some places could pick up 10-20 inches of rain. That will likely lead to deadly flash flooding and mudslides.
All models continue to take the storm across Central America as it weakens. It is not expected to impact the US.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.