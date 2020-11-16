Finally, a whole week to dry out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week brought WAY too much rain for many parts of the Carolinas! This week, we get a break!
High pressure is back in place. That will bring plenty of sun but it will also bring cool temperatures compared to last week.
Tonight, we will fall to the mid-30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool again. Highs will reach the low 60s.
Another cold front will move through and bring even cooler temperatures for the middle of the week. It doesn’t look like it should bring any rain though.
Lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning will be below freezing for many of us. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.
Before you know it, we will be back above average.
Friday’s high will be in the mid-60s. We will be in the low 70s over the weekend. We should stay dry through the whole 7-day forecast.
The situation surrounding Hurricane Iota is nothing short of heartbreaking. The storm is a category 5 with 160 mph winds. It is headed for Nicaragua, less than two weeks after a visit from Eta.
That storm was a category 4. The current track takes the storm across Central America so should say away from the US.
Have a good evening.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
