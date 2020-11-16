Employee shot, killed inside Concord tire shop identified, one in custody following standoff

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 27-year-old employee was shot and killed while working at Discount Tire on Saturday in Concord.
Police say Terrence Cabilin Wallace, from China Grove, was fatally shot during an argument which prompted an hours-long standoff.
Concord police say 39-year-old Jeremy Monty Spann, from Lynchburg, South Carolina, went into the tire shop armed. After a nearly four-hour standoff, Spann was arrested and the body of Wallace was found inside.
Spann has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers responded to the shop following a call for a verbal argument.
According to officials, one person entered the building, employees heard shots and then left the building.
Concord police spoke to store employees who told them there was one employee still inside the store with an armed man.
Police said the standoff started just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. More than four hours later, and after negotiations, officers said they had a person, identified as Spann, in custody without any further incident.
During a briefing, police said Spann was taken into custody, and then they found an employee dead inside the store.
Police say there is no relationship between the suspect and the store employee.
Concord police are still investigating the situation.
“Right now, we don’t know the motivation behind this incident,” Concord Deputy Police Chief Jimmy Hughes said. “Hopefully we will be able to determine that if the suspect is cooperating with us.”
Spann was taken into custody but was then taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
Additional agencies, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT team, assisted in the efforts.
Spann is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail with no bond.
“We would like to extend our sympathy for the victim’s family and also the people at Family Discount Tire who experienced this tragic event today,” Hughes said.
Vic Scott, who was staying at the Country Inn and Suites across the street, watched as police swarmed around Discount Tire.
“I walked up, and it was police cars everywhere,” Scott said. “There was a couple of police armed up and going through that door right there. That’s really sad because they didn’t know it was their last day on Earth.”
Discount Tire released a statement regarding the incident: "Words cannot express the loss we are feeling. The entire Discount Tire family mourns this loss as we all work through this together. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved Discount Tire family member.
“There remains an ongoing investigation with the local police department and surrounding agencies. We are indebted to their service, response and support. As this is an ongoing investigation, please contact the Concord Police Department at 704-786-9155 for more information."
