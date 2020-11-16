Doctor overseeing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Charlotte discusses 94.5% effectiveness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One week after Pfizer announced early data showed its trial vaccine was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, Moderna announced a 94.5% effectiveness.
That percentage sounds high, and according to experts, it is.
“The flu vaccine is usually around 45 to 60 percent effective," said Dr. Ryan Shelton, from Tryon Medical Partners. "Rarely is a vaccine that high.”
Tryon Medical Partners enrolled 460 people in the Moderna trial in Charlotte.
“I hope that we’re able to get the Moderna vaccine here sooner because we participated in the trial, that’s no guarantee," Dr. Shelton said.
Right now, they are in the monitoring phase.
“We don’t know how long the protection lasts," Dr. Shelton said. "This is new. It’s only been a couple of months. People will be followed over a two-year time frame.”
Moderna announced that out of 30,000 total participants, 95 people developed symptomatic COVID-19.
There were no reports of serious side effects.
All 11 cases of severe illness were in the placebo group.
Atrium and Novant Health hospital systems are gearing up for distribution.
But until then, Dr. Shelton urges caution.
“The vaccines are not here yet," Dr. Shelton said. "We still have to be doing masks, social distancing, not doing large gatherings, washing our hands, all the same things we’re been hearing about and hopefully doing.”
Just like Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine is also two shots.
It does not have to be kept in those sub zero temperatures that are required of the Pfizer vaccine, so that could make distribution easier.
Tryon Medical Partners is still enrolling up to 900 patients for their current trial through Janssen by Johnson and Johnson.
To learn more, call 704- 586-9386.
