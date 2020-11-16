Catawba College names 2020 Distinguished Alumni award recipients

In the community, he is a member of the Salisbury Lions Club, where he served two terms as president, was named Lion of the Year in 1993 and received the Melvin Jones Award in 1994 and the Lions Club’s Jack Stickley Award in 1995. He is a member of the Woodleaf Civitan Club, with more than 40 years of service and two terms as president. He was named District West Outstanding Civitan and District West Club President of the Year. He served on the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Board for eight years and is a prior member of the Rowan Economic Commission, serving as Chair. He is a lifetime member of the Future Farmers Association and served previously on the Rowan County Farm Preservation Board, the Rowan County United Way, where he was Chair of the Agriculture Committee; as President of the Woodleaf Elementary School PTA, and as President of the West Rowan Middle School Booster Club for two years. A member of Enon Baptist Church, he has served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and operator of the Enon Modified Softball League for more than 25 years. He is married to Kim Mowery Taylor, and they have two grown children, Adam and Brooke Taylor.