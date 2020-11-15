Today’s showers lead to a cooler week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is in the process of moving across the eastern U.S.
Ahead of it, we will pick up a mild breeze out of the south. The higher elevations are under a Wind Advisory today and Monday.
We should expect mainly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s today. There could also be a shower at any time. The best chance will be during the afternoon, as the front pulls through. There’s a 30% chance.
By this evening, the front will clear the Carolinas. That will make for a nice week. Rain chances will be around zero through the whole extended forecast. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler.
Highs will be in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.
We will spend Wednesday and Thursday in the 50s. We will rebound to the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will be quite cool. We will spend every night in the 30s.
Hurricane Iota is gaining strength and moving toward Nicaragua and Honduras. The storm could become a category 4 before making landfall Monday night. This is coming on the heels of Eta, which was also a category 4 storm and it hit less than two weeks ago. This storm is not expected to impact the US.
Enjoy your Sunday.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
