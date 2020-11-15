Selwyn Avenue Pub closing temporarily

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Myers Park pub is temporarily closing its doors in response to climbing COVID-19 cases.
Selwyn Avenue Pub announced today through their social media that the decision does not have to do with staff exhibiting symptoms of the virus, nor have there been positive cases found among them.
North Carolina recently saw its highest daily positive cases, coming in at 3,885 Nov. 14.
November alone has seen three record-breaking days.
The closure extends to takeout services.
According to the statement, they will spend the unspecified amount of time they’ll be closed cleaning and sanitizing, along with training.
“We are committed to health, safety and satisfaction of our patrons, our team members and our community,” they wrote. “Hope to see you soon!”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.