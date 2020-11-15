Roads closed after incident involving construction equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers around Sam Neely and Steele Creek roads were greeted with road closures Sunday afternoon following an incident involving construction equipment.
Details are limited at this time, but police arrived on scene to fined multiple broken traffic lights around the intersection of the two roads, power lines down, and at least one pole snapped in half.
The roads have been closed while crews get to work on repairs.
This is a developing story.
