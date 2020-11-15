One dead after crash outside Sharon, S.C.

SHARON, S.C. (WBTV) - A single car crash has left one person dead this morning.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on Lockhart Highway, about three miles south of Sharon.
The individual was heading north when they crossed the center line and veered off to the left. After hitting several trees, they went right and hit more trees.
The person was ejected and died at the scene.
No other details are available at this time.
