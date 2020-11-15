Jury trials to resume Monday in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County court officials say jury trials will resume on Monday.
N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has halted jury trials since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials sent out jury summons last month.
Court officials say only two superior courtrooms will be in use.
In July, the Chief Justice directed senior resident superior court judges to craft and submit local plans for the safe resumption of jury trials as part of the Judicial Branch’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the public and court employees safe.
“We want the public to know that we have implemented a number of safety precautions in consultation with local public health officials to make sure that anyone who needs to access our courthouse and those who are called upon to serve on a jury can do so safely,” said Judge Bob Bell, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge. “We are grateful for the partnership with our county officials who continue to work alongside us to make sure our courts remain open, accessible, and safe.”
