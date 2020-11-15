Hurricane Iota is on the way to category 4 status

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Iota currently has 85mph winds and is moving WNW at 6mph. It is just over 600 miles away from the Nicaragua/ Honduras border.
Very rapid strengthening is expected today and tomorrow. In fact, it will likely become a category 4 storm. That will be the second time some of the same areas in Central America will be impacted by a major hurricane in less than two weeks.
Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Belize should expect 8-16 inches of rain. This could lead to life threatening flash flooding and mudslides. Hurricane force winds are expected late Monday, before a Monday night landfall. Storm surge could reach 9-13 feet along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Iota will not impact the U.S.
