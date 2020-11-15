Hurricane Iota expected to make landfall in Nicaragua as Category 4 storm Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Hurricane Iota has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph Sunday evening and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Monday.
Hurricane Iota is forecast to make landfall in Nicaragua as a powerful category 4 hurricane Monday night with dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall impacts to Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.
Currently, hurricane-force winds extend out 25 miles, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 125 miles from the center of circulation.
A storm surge of 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels is possible along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, along with destructive waves.
As much as 8 to 16 inches of rain is possible with isolated 20 to 30 inches, causing flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Southern Belize. 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated 12 inches are possible in Costa Rica and Panama.
Hurricane Iota is expected to move from Nicaragua, to Honduras and El Salvador late Tuesday into Wednesday, before dissipating. These same areas were impacted by Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.
At this point, Iota is not expected to have any impacts on the United States.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
