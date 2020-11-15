Gusty winds continue overnight with much cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will continue to move across the Carolinas tonight with gusty winds and cooler air continuing to move in.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 12 PM Monday for the NC mountains and foothills, where wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
High pressure will build into the region on Monday providing sunny skies and dry conditions. Monday morning will start off chilly, with lows around 30 degrees in the mountains, and around 40 degrees in the piedmont. Monday afternoon will be mild for the piedmont, with highs in the lower 60s; the NC mountains will remain chilly for the afternoon, with highs only in the mid-40s.
Cooler temperatures continue to develop through midweek. For the piedmont, low temperatures will be in the 30s, with highs in lower 60s for Tuesday, and 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures get back into the mid-60s for Friday, with upper 60s for the weekend.
The NC mountains can expect low temperatures in the 20s and 30s this week, with afternoon high temperatures in the 40s and 50s Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees for Friday and the weekend for the High Country.
Make sure you have a jacket, and enjoy the sunshine!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
