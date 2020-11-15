Speedway Christmas to provide holiday cheer, millions of lights for 11th year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway will once again bring holiday cheer to the area, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Speedway announced that Speedway Christmas will rev up for the 11th year, starting on Nov. 21.
The spectacle brings millions of people to the Speedway to check out millions of Christmas lights.
Visit North Carolina will serve as the entitlement sponsor of this year’s show.
“We are thrilled to be involved with this signature holiday event,” said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit NC, a member of the public-private partnership behind the Count On Me NC initiative to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “As a Count On Me NC participant, Charlotte Motor Speedway has demonstrated its commitment to safe experiences all year, and with Speedway Christmas, they’ve worked wonders to extend the holiday magic while addressing health concerns. We especially revel in the opportunity to drive through the light displays on the track where NASCAR champions race, even if we slow things down.”
Speedway Christmas, presented by Count on Me NC, will feature more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along an new, four-mile course that takes guest around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show.
“Speedway Christmas has become a can’t-miss holiday tradition for families locally and across the country,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Last year, we sold advanced tickets to visitors from 38 states, including as far away as Oregon and Alaska. While this year’s show will be a little different as we continue to navigate restrictions in response to the ongoing pandemic, we can’t wait to host thousands of cars once again as folks look for fun, creative and safe ways to enjoy the Christmas season.”
In an effort to promote proper social distancing, Speedway Christmas will not include the infield Christmas Village this year.
Guests will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the show.
Every Thursday through Sunday night, movie nights will return to the Speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV, with guests enjoying a variety of Christmas classics from the comfort of their cars.
