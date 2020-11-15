Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones ran for a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat last week with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coming off a 38-3 defeat to the Saints, Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski and ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jones finished with a career-high 181 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.
Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 136 years with touchdown passes to D.J. Moore, who had 95 receiving yards, and Collin Thompson.
Carolina matched Tampa Bay, 17-17, in the first half, but the Buccaneers dominated the second half.
The Panthers (3-7) host the Detroit Lions next week.
