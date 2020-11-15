Alexander Co. Schools to operate on two-delay Monday, while still recovering from flooding

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Alexander County is still recovering from the heavy flooding it received during last week’s downpours.
The school district announced that classes for students and staff will be on a two-hour delay on Monday for in-person and virtual learning.
A 1-year-old baby boy is among five people who were found dead after floodwaters overtook a campground in Alexander County Thursday.
While five people were killed, 31 other campers were rescued at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground off of Princess Lane near the South Yadkin River.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.