Three people arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old at Walmart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place Friday afternoon at Walmart, one additional suspect is currently wanted and has a warrant out for first-degree murder.
“Thomas Duran has been arrested and charged with 1st degree murder. Tatum Herrick and Hailey Berardi have also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Laron Carter is wanted for 1st Degree murder and is believed to be in the Fayetteville NC area,” according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laron Carter is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162 or online.
The charges include:
- Thomas Dean Duran
- White male 18-years-old - First Degree Murder
- Taytum Krysteene Herrick
- White female 20-years -ld- Accessory after the Fact
- Hailey Danielle Berardi
- White female 19 years old- Accessory after the Fact
Active Warrant for Arrest:
- Laron Lee Carter
- Black male 22 years old-First Degree Murder
