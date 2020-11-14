Three kayakers rescued from Yadkin River

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three kayakers were rescued after getting into trouble on the fast rushing water of the Yadkin River near the I-85 bridge at the Rowan and Davidson line.
Officials told WBTV that five kayakers had put into the water in an area near the York Hill Access. The water, swelled and rushing from the heavy rains caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta, proved difficult to navigate. Three of the kayakers fell into the water.
The three were swept downstream but were able to garb on to come of the logs and other debris in the water. Rescue crews, led by the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, conducted the rescue operation, eventually rescuing all three victims.
The victims were being assessed by Rowan County Emergency Medical Services, but did not appear to be seriously injured.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.