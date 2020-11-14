Sunny today - showers tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the past week, it will be hard to complain about this weekend’s weather. Today will be sunny to start, but a few more clouds will move in through the day. Highs will run about five degrees cooler than yesterday. We will reach the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be fairly mild, due to more cloud cover and a few showers popping through. Lows only fall to the low 50s. There should be more showers on Sunday as a cold front moves through. There’s a 30% chance. The high will get close to 70°.
After tomorrow, rain chances will be almost zero for the whole week ahead. It will be cooler too. Highs will range in the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. We will fall back to the upper 50s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s most of the week.
Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Sunday. It is moving toward Nicaragua and Honduras (the same areas so hard hit by Eta when it was a category 4 storm). Iota could also become a major, category 3 hurricane before making landfall Monday night.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
