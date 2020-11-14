Sunny today - showers tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the past week, it will be hard to complain about this weekend’s weather. Today will be sunny to start, but a few more clouds will move in through the day. Highs will run about five degrees cooler than yesterday. We will reach the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be fairly mild, due to more cloud cover and a few showers popping through. Lows only fall to the low 50s. There should be more showers on Sunday as a cold front moves through. There’s a 30% chance. The high will get close to 70°.