Scattered rain showers for Sunday with cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will approach and move across the Carolinas on Sunday bringing scattered rain showers during the day Sunday, gusty winds and cooler temperatures for next week.
Tonight will feature increasing clouds, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s for the Piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will be around for Sunday with scattered rain showers possible through the day.
It will not be a washout, yet have some rain gear if you are going to be outside.
Gusty winds will also develop, with a Wind Advisory in effect throughout the day Sunday for Ashe and Watauga counties, with wind gusts of 45 mph possible.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the Piedmont, to upper 50s for the NC mountains.
High pressure will bring sunny skies, drier air and cooler temperatures for next week.
High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s for Monday and Tuesday with mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies are expected Friday into next Saturday with highs in the 60s. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.
For the NC mountains, high temperatures will be around 50 degrees for Monday with mid-40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Morning low temperatures in the mountains will range from the mid-20s to lower 30s.
Have a rain jacket for Sunday, and your coat and gloves through next week.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
