Possible shooter at Concord Discount Tire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police Department and the SWAT team are responding to a possible shooter in a local tire shop.
According to police, the incident is occurring at the Discount on Dickens Place. Previous reports listed the business as Tire Kingdom. It was initially listed as a potential hostage situation.
Officers first responded to the location at 11:22 a.m.
According to officials, one person entered the building, employees heard shots and then left the building.
Police say they have made contact with that individual.
There are no known hostages or injuries at this time.
The public is encouraged to stay away from this location until further notice.
