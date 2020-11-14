Police: S.C. man charged with killing Concord tire shop employee during hours-long standoff

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 39-year-old South Carolina man has been charged with murder after an employee of a Concord tire shop was found dead following an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon.
Police say 39-year-old Jeremy Monty Spann, from Lynchburg, S.C., has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Concord police said a person was found dead and another person was taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff at Discount Tire, on Dickens Place, in Concord.
Officers responded to the shop following a call for a verbal argument.
According to officials, one person entered the building, employees heard shots and then left the building.
Concord police spoke to store employees who told them they were inside the store with an armed man.
Police said the standoff started just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. More than four hours later, and after negotiations, officers said they had a person, identified as Spann, in custody without any further incident.
During a briefing, police said Spann was taken into custody, they found an employee dead inside the store.
Concord police are still investigating the situation.
“Right now, we don’t know the motivation behind this incident,” Concord Deputy Police Chief Jimmy Hughes said. “Hopefully we will be able to determine that if the suspect is cooperating with us.”
Spann was taken into custody but was then taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
Additional agencies, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT team, assisted in the efforts.
Spann is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail with no bond.
“We would like to extend our sympathy for the victim’s family and also the people at Family Discount Tire who experienced this tragic event today,” Hughes said.
Vic Scott, who was staying at the Country Inn and Suites across the street, watched as police swarmed around Discount Tire.. “I walked up, and it was police cars everywhere,” Scott said. “There was a couple of police armed up and going through that door right there. That’s really sad because they didn’t know it was their last day on Earth.”
