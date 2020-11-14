Police: Employee dead, person in custody after hours-long standoff at Concord tire store

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead and another person was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Saturday at a Concord tire store.
Concord police said an employee of Discount Tire was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the store on Dickens Place.
An apparent shooter, a male, was taken into custody but was then taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
Concord Police Department and the SWAT team responded to a possible shooter at the Discount Tire.
Police said the standoff started just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. More than four hours later, officers said they had a person in custody.
During a briefing, police said after the person was taken into custody, they found an employee dead inside the store.
Concord police are still investigating the situation.
“Right now, we don’t know the motivation behind this incident,” Concord Deputy Police Chief Jimmy Hughes said. “Hopefully we will be able to determine that if the suspect is cooperating with us.”
According to officials, one person entered the building, employees heard shots and then left the building.
Around 2:30 p.m., police made contact with the person inside the store.
Officers and SWAT team continued to negotiate with the person until they said a person was taken into custody. Additional agencies, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT team, assisted in the efforts.
“We would like to extend our sympathy for the victim’s family and also the people at Family Discount Tire who experienced this tragic event today,” Hughes said.
The victim and the shooter’s names have not been released.
Check wbtv.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.