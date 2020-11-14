Parents of Charlotte charter school students help staff members impacted by massive flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Parents of a Charter school in northeast Charlotte are coming together to help staff members at the school.
More than 140 students and staff were rescued from Thursday’s heavy flooding that caused Corvian Community Elementary School to evacuate. The school said 14 cars belonging to teachers were totaled, and another 25 cars are being looked evaluated.
Cars were submerged in the floodwaters.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for those teachers.
As of Saturday night, more than $7,000 has been raised. The goal is $100,000.
“For all they’ve done for our kids through the years,” said parent Kristi Farrice. “it’s time for us to appreciate them and give back to them.”
Despite the damage and heavy flooding, firefighters say no one was hurt.
Students who talked to WBTV wanted to thank their teachers and the firefighters for rescuing them.
