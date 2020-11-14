Longtime Union Co. Public Schools employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime Union County Public Schools employee has died following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Melissa Bowman worked for the school system for 20 years. She was an active part of Poplin Elementary School, where she worked as a data manager for the last 11 years. During her time there, she was also a crossing guard.
She was nominated by the school for America’s Favorite Crossing Guard in 2018 and named Poplin Elementary’s Patriot of the Month in December, 2019.
Union County Public Schools put out the following statement: “Union County Public Schools extends its sincerest condolences to the Bowman family. Mrs. Melissa Bowman worked in UCPS for 20 years and was a data manager at Poplin Elementary for 11 years. She will truly be missed by her school family. Counselors will be available on Monday and throughout the week for students and staff who need support during this difficult time.”
A GoFundMe account has posted multiple updates on Bowman’s condition since September, though she was first admitted to the hospital around the middle of August.
The community has come together multiple times to show support of Bowman and her family, including a fundraiser from Hilton Vineyard.
“She was an authentic, loving, energetic person who never met a stranger,” Shelley Gordon, one of the GoFundMe organizers wrote in an update on the fundraiser’s page.
