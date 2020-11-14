Late TD run by Peoples lifts App State to 17-13 victory

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes remaining as Appalachian State came from behind for a 17-13 win, foiling an upset bid by Georgia State in a bruising game.
The Mountaineers lost quarterback Zac Thomas to injury when he was tackled while scrambling out of bounds during the game-winning drive.
Jacob Huesman came off the sidelines, promptly hit Peoples on a screen pass for 12 yards and finished an 11-play, 77-yard drive for App State’s first lead of the game.
Georgia State took the opening kick 75 yards in 13 plays and grabbed a 7-0 lead.
