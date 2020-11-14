Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is in the record book and one round away from a green jacket. The world’s No. 1 player raced away from a crowded pack with a 7-under 65 and built a four-shot lead in the Masters.
The third round began with 10 players separated by one shot.
Johnson had an eagle and two birdies at the start to seize control.
With a par on the final hole, he finished 54 holes at 16-under 200. That ties the Masters record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.
Johnson will be going for his second major championship.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)